Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:33-7:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Giddings.
Wednesday, 7:48-9:12 a.m. — HazMat response at Allied Waste, 601 Brickyard Road.
Wednesday, 9:13-9:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Chandler.
Wednesday, 9:36-9:44 a.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Wednesday, 1:27-1:40 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 100 block of North Kansas.
Wednesday, 4:57-5:33 p.m. — Structure fire in the 900 block of Norman.
Wednesday, 7:59-8:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Wednesday, 9:35-9:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Sherman.
Wednesday, 10:07-10:17 p.m. — Overdose in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Wednesday, 10:02-10:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 5:23-5:30 p.m. — False alarm at Holiday Inn, 310 Eastgate Dr.
