Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 8:12-8:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East English.
Tuesday, 12:55 a.m. to, 1:06 p.m. — Medical call in Ellsworth Park.
Tuesday, 3:41-4:47 p.m. — Structure fire in the unit block of East Columbia.
Tuesday, 6:25-6:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Wisconsin.
Tuesday, 8:15-8:31 p.m. — Overdose in the 100 block of East 9th.
Tuesday, 8:54-9:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 12:25-12:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
