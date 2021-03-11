Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:55-9:17 a.m. — Cardiac arrest in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:20-11:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:03-11:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 12:41-1:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Wednesday, 2:12-2:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday, 3:11-3:45 p.m. — Traffic accident at Seminary and Griffin.
Wednesday, 3:50-4:06 p.m. — Brush fire at Logan and Sycamore.
Thursday, 3:15-3:28 a.m. — Overdose / cardiac arrest in the 800 block of Griffin.
