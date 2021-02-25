Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:25-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Woolman.
Wednesday, 8:16-8:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Wednesday, 9:30-9:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 4:45-4:58 p.m. — Burnt popcorn in the 600 block of Warrington.
Wednesday, 5:03-5:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Bradford.
Wednesday, 5:52-6:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Kingdom.
Wednesday, 8:32-9:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Liberty and Townway.
Thursday, 12:16-12:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Cleveland.
Thursday, 12:36-12:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Gilbert.
Thursday, 12:43-1 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.