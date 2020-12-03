Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 2:25-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Kimball.
Wednesday, 2:19-2:36 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Harrison and Gilbert.
Wednesday, 6:26-6:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Wednesday, 7:54-8:04 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Wednesday, 8:26-8:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 12:05-3:07 a.m. — Mobile home fire in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Thursday, 1-1:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Dawn.
Thursday, 1:29-1:43 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at Chicago and Sidell.
Thursday, 5:46-6:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
