Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:40-10:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Giddings.
Wednesday, 10:40-10:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Lynch.
Wednesday, 10:57-11:12 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 100 block of North Gilbert.
Wednesday, 11:09-11:37 a.m. — Battery victim in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Wednesday, 11:37-11:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Wednesday, 12:19-12:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Wednesday, 12:58-1:10 p.m. — Traffic accident with wires down in the 500 block of North Collett.
Wednesday, 5:56-6:57 p.m. — Playground equipment in the 1300 block of East English.
Wednesday, 8:01-8:14 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at Fairchild and Sherman.
Thursday, 2:20-3 a.m. — Motorcycle on fire in the unit block of South Virginia.
