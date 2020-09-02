Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 6:55-7:09 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Grace.
Tuesday, 7-7:17 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident at mile marker 220 of I-74.
Tuesday, 12:10-12:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 12:30-12:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Giddings.
Tuesday, 12:42-1:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Glenwood.
Tuesday, 12:49-1:03 p.m. — Illegal burning at Highland and East 4th.
Tuesday, 1:20-1:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon.
Tuesday, 2:21-2:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Voorhees.
Tuesday, 2:56-3:02 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Chandler and Clay.
Tuesday, 2:51-3:10 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of East Voorhees.
Tuesday, 4:25-4:34 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Tuesday, 6:17-6:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of Griggs.
Tuesday, 7:51-7:55 p.m. — Accidental alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Tuesday, 9:10-9:31 p.m. — Burnt food on stove in the 3200 block of Suncrest.
Wednesday, 12:39-12:49 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 500 block of Fairlawn.
