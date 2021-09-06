Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 6:23-6:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 10:31-10:43 a.m. — Medical call at North Franklin and West Davis.
Saturday, 10:48-11:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive.
Saturday, 3:41-3:57 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 5:50-6:45 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1200 block of Grant.
Saturday, 7:16-7:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Saturday, 8:42-8:56 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 600 block of East South.
Sunday, 11-11:49 a.m. — Burnt food on the stove in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Sunday, 11:37-11:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South State.
Sunday, 12:34-12:50 p.m. — Activated fire alarm in the 100 block of North Jackson.
Sunday, 2:31-2:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Nelson.
Sunday, 3:57-4:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Main.
Sunday, 4-4:43 p.m. — Carbon dioxide alarm in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 7:08-7:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
