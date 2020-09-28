Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:32-7:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Jackson.
Saturday, 10:14-10:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Pixley.
Saturday, 2:44-2:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Saturday, 3:44-4:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Saturday, 6:20-6:50 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at McReynolds and Florida.
Saturday, 6:52-7:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Saturday, 9:04-9:20 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 10:54-11 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of South Gilbert.
Sunday, 1:12-1:19 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 6:03-6:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Oak.
Sunday, 6:50-6:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, 10:30-10:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 10:33 a.m. to 12:23 p.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of North Beard.
Sunday, 12:30-12:35 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 3:29-3:51 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 700 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 5:54-6:04 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 700 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 9:24-9:32 p.m. — Vehicle accident at West Williams and Walnut.
Sunday, 9:46-10:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Meridian.
Sunday, 10:51-10:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Monday, 4:39-4:47 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.