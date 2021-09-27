Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 3:12-4:14 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the unit block of Delaware Avenue.
Sunday, 4:12-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 6:01-6:20 p.m. — Stove fire in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Sunday, 6:17-6:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 6:43-7:18 p.m. — Vehicle accident at East Williams and North Kimball.
Sunday, 7:26-7:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Conron Avenue.
Monday, 1:22-1:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 2:08-2:16 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Stroup.
Monday, 2:35-3:05 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Stroup.
Monday, 4:57-5:11 a.m. — False alarm in the unit block of Shorewood Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.