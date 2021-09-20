Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 6:11-6:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 8:24-8:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
Saturday, 11:40 a.m. to noon — Medical call in the 900 block of North Bowman.
Saturday, 3:11-3:23 p.m. — Odor investigation in the unit block of Poland.
Saturday, 3:14-3:53 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Stroup.
Saturday, 4:12-4:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 4:54-5:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Elisha.
Saturday, 5:50-6:10 p.m. — Traffic accident at Logan and Main.
Saturday, 7-7:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 7:55-8:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday, 3:28-3:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 4:55-5:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 6:30-6:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 10:31-10:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Winter Avenue.
Sunday, 11:36-11:39 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 2:59-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 3:14-3:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Swisher Avenue.
Sunday, 4:33-4:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Sunday, 7:59-7:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Sunday, 9:57-10:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Sunday, 9:54-10:14 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North State.
Sunday, 11:10-11:23 p.m. — Recreational fire at West 7th and South Stewart.
Monday, 1:28-1:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.
Monday, 5:01-5:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
