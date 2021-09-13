Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 4:02-4:15 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Virginia Avenue.
Saturday, 11:33-11:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 1:50-2:07 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin.
Sunday, 3:22-3:51 a.m. — Power line down at East Main and College.
Sunday, 3:37-3:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Sunday, 3:48-4:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of East Main.
Sunday, 4:25-4:35 a.m. — Assist police in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 5:44-6:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 8:49-8:59 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 10:26-10:46 a.m. — Food burned on stove in the 1600 block of Oak.
Sunday, 10:49-10:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 5:09-5:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 6:20-6:37 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Nicklas.
Sunday, 11:24-11:40 p.m. — Odor of smoke in business in the 2100 block of East Main.
Monday, 2:25-2:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Woodridge.
