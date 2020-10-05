Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:23-9:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Chandler.
Friday, 1:22-1:44 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and Griffin.
Friday, 7:02-7:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 8:27-8:42 p.m. — Overdose in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 8:50-9:04 p.m. — Alarm activation from pull station — no fire — at New Holland Apartments, 324 N. Vermilion.
Saturday, 4:13-4:30 a.m. — Alarm activation from smoking at the Hampton Inn, 370 Eastgate Dr.
Saturday, 1:43-1:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch.
Saturday, 3:55-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson.
Saturday, 5:52-6:09 p.m. — Locked out of house in the unit block of South Virginia.
Saturday, 6:43-7:06 p.m. — Cooking fire — no damage — in the 500 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 10:12-10:15 p.m. — Canceled enroute to the 300 block of North Washington.
Saturday, 10:15-10:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Sunday, 3:34-3:52 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 6:16-6:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 1:02-1:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 5:39-6:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 7:45-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Avenue D.
Sunday, 9:40-9:59 p.m. — Natural gas odor investigation in the 900 block of Maple Street.
Sunday, 10:26-11:16 p.m. — Smoke odor investigation in the 900 block of Giddings.
Monday, 12:44-1:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Mer Che Manor.
Monday, 1:47-2:13 a.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of East Voorhees.
