Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:56-8:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Saturday, 10:21-10:37 a.m. — Vehicle accident at West Fairchild and Oak.
Saturday, 11:03-11:23 a.m. — False alarm in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 12:31-12:42 p.m. — Vehicle accident at Route 136 and Lynch.
Saturday, 12:45-12:49 p.m. — Dispatched and cancelled in the 3800 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 5:42-5:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 6:43-7:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Golf Circle.
Saturday, 8:08-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tillman Avenue.
Saturday, 8:16-8:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Saturday, 9:44-9:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 10:37-10:55 p.m. — False alarm in the 1200 block of Holiday Drive.
Saturday, 10:45-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
Saturday, 11:30-11:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 4:25-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 5:42-6:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Melody Lane.
Sunday, 6:26-6:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Sunday, 7:43-7:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 9:12-9:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Sunday, 1:09-1:24 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Sunday, 1:22-1:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Sunday, 2:14-2:19 p.m. — Stabbing victim in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 4:44-4:47 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 900 block of West Clay.
Sunday, 5:44-6:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Sunday, 7:47-7:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Walnut.
Sunday, 10:07-10:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Sherman.
Monday, 2:15-2:27 a.m. — Lifting assistance in the 700 block of Oak.
Monday, 3:29-3:42 a.m. — Lifting assistance in the 700 block of Oak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.