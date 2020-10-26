Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 9:12-9:23 a.m. — Illegal burning at South Griffin and Cleveland.
Thursday, 10:36-10:59 a.m. — Natural gas leak in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Thursday, 1:36-1:55 p.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Oakwood Avenue.
Thursday, 2:50-2:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 2:52-3:07 p.m. — Power lines sparking in the 300 block of Elizabeth.
Thursday, 3:26-3:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Fairlawn.
Thursday, 3:43-4:04 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2100 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 5:42-5:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 6:13-6:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington.
Thursday, 11:34-11:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 9-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Saturday, 12:20-12:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 5:55-6:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 6:33-6:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Saturday, 7:10-7:19 p.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 1:10-1:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 2:37-3:01 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 5:27-5:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, 11:44-11:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Sunday, 1:51-2:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Buchanan.
Sunday, 4:30-4:53 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 5:44-5:56 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of Harvey.
Sunday, 6:17-6:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake Shore Court.
Sunday, 10:38-10:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Chandler.
