Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 11:10-11:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Saturday, 2:26-3:24 p.m. — Fuel spill in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Saturday, 3:48-4:13 p.m. — Burnt food in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Saturday, 7:11-7:17 p.m. — Traffic accident at Washington and Van Buren.
Sunday, 2:55-3:29 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 2:56-3:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Orchard.
Sunday, 5:25-5:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.
Sunday, 5:49-6:11 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Liberty Lane.
Sunday, 7:16-7:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 8:56-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
Sunday, 11:04-11:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Williams.
Sunday, 12:38-1:04 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 3:30-3:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 3:32-3:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowmen Avenue.
Sunday, 3:33-4:09 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 700 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 4:03-4:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Sunday, 5:39-5:51 p.m. — Investigation of legal recreation fire in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Sunday, 5:58-6:21 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Sunday, 9:53-11:32 p.m. — Wires down in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Sunday, 10:15-10:44 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tennessee.
Sunday, 10:53-11:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Swisher.
Sunday, 11:51 p.m. to Monday, 12:08 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Monday, 6:06-6:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Robinson.
Monday, 6:33-6:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Hazel.
