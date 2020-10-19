Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:28-7:46 a.m. — Down power line in the 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Friday, 8:18-8:50 a.m. — Auto accident in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 10:44-10:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sheridan.
Friday, 5:26-5:57 p.m. — Auto fire in the 3300 block of Lynch Court.
Friday, 5:52-6:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Friday, 9:02-9:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 11:33-11:45 a.m. — Leaf fire close to a building in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Saturday, 11:36-11:42 a.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Columbus.
Saturday, 11:24-11:45 a.m. — Carbon dioxide call in the 1400 block of Oak.
Saturday, 12:02-12:16 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 400 block of Anderson.
Saturday, 12:48-1:03 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 100 block of Tennessee.
Saturday, 1-1:11 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 2600 block of East Main.
Saturday, 1:41-1:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Saturday, 2:22-2:47 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Saturday, 3:40-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Warrington.
Saturday, 4:34-4:39 p.m. — Wires down in the 1600 block of Jackson.
Saturday, 6:12-6:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Vermilion.
Saturday, 8:15-8:39 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 900 block of Redden.
Sunday, 12:11-12:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Chandler.
Sunday, 12:12-12:26 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1200 block of Holiday.
Sunday, 1:37-2:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Chandler.
Sunday, 2:55-8 p.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of Indiana.
Sunday, 5:56-6:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell.
Sunday, 10:22-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith.
Sunday, 10:43-10:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 10:49-10:58 a.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 11:11-11:20 a.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 12:39-12:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Bryan.
Sunday, 12:47-1 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hazel.
Sunday, 4:25-4:48 p.m. — Natural gas odor in the 1200 block of Loraine.
Sunday, 5:30-5:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Plum.
Sunday, 5:44-5:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Sunday, 7:26-7:44 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of East Madison.
Sunday, 11:23-11:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Monday, 12:13-12:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Bowman.
