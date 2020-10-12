Firefighters responded on the following calls:

Friday, 11:13-11:28 a.m. — Carbon monoxide in the unit block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Friday, 1:09-1:40 p.m. — Grass fire in the 3800 block of East Main.

Friday, 1:38-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.

Friday, 1:49-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Friday, 4:36-4:57 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Gilbert.

Friday, 7:39-7:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.

Saturday, 1:21-1:29 a.m. — Auto accident at West Main and Avenue B.

Saturday, 1:31-1:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of Smith Avenue.

Saturday, 4:08-4:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.

Saturday, 11:04-11:05 a.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.

Saturday, 12:07-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

Saturday, 12:37-12:46 p.m. — Vehicle accident at North Vermilion and Prospect Place.

Saturday, 1:29-1:44 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of South Griffin.

Saturday, 7:36-7:38 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

Saturday, 7:58-8:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 2600 block of East Main.

Saturday, 8:28-8:32 p.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Skyline Drive.

Saturday, 9:25-9:39 p.m. — Malfunctioning detector in the 1000 block of East Main.

Saturday, 11:22-11:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

Sunday, 8:42-8:50 a.m. — Fog mistaken for smoke in area at May and James.

Sunday, 10:39-11:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Jackson.

Sunday, 12:38-12:55 p.m. — Traffic accident at Voorhees and Vermilion.

Sunday, 1:27-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Sunday, 1:52-2:06 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Edith.

Sunday, 3:50-4 p.m. — Medical call at Illinois and Williams.

Sunday, 4-4:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley.

Monday, 12:27-12:54 a.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.

Monday, 1:09-1:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey.

Monday, 5:17-5:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Williams.

