Firefighters responded on the following calls:
Friday, 11:13-11:28 a.m. — Carbon monoxide in the unit block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Friday, 1:09-1:40 p.m. — Grass fire in the 3800 block of East Main.
Friday, 1:38-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Friday, 1:49-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 4:36-4:57 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 7:39-7:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
Saturday, 1:21-1:29 a.m. — Auto accident at West Main and Avenue B.
Saturday, 1:31-1:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 2100 block of Smith Avenue.
Saturday, 4:08-4:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
Saturday, 11:04-11:05 a.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.
Saturday, 12:07-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 12:37-12:46 p.m. — Vehicle accident at North Vermilion and Prospect Place.
Saturday, 1:29-1:44 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 7:36-7:38 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 7:58-8:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 2600 block of East Main.
Saturday, 8:28-8:32 p.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Skyline Drive.
Saturday, 9:25-9:39 p.m. — Malfunctioning detector in the 1000 block of East Main.
Saturday, 11:22-11:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
Sunday, 8:42-8:50 a.m. — Fog mistaken for smoke in area at May and James.
Sunday, 10:39-11:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Jackson.
Sunday, 12:38-12:55 p.m. — Traffic accident at Voorhees and Vermilion.
Sunday, 1:27-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 1:52-2:06 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Edith.
Sunday, 3:50-4 p.m. — Medical call at Illinois and Williams.
Sunday, 4-4:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley.
Monday, 12:27-12:54 a.m. — False alarm in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 1:09-1:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey.
Monday, 5:17-5:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Williams.
