Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 8:26-8:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:48-11:09 a.m. — Traffic accident at Vermilion and Winter.
Saturday, 10:51-11:30 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Griggs Court.
Saturday, 11:21-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veteran’s Way.
Saturday, 12-12:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Saturday, 12:21-12:28 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South.
Saturday, 4:10-4:16 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Saturday, 7:16-7:41 p.m. — Smoke removal in the 1000 block of Texas.
Saturday, 7:35-7:47 p.m. — Illegal burn investigation in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 11:16-11:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 11:21-11:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Saturday, 11:28-11:41 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kimball.
Sunday, 4:56-5:18 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 11:05-11:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Sunday, 12:04-12:13 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 12:08-12:43 p.m. — Electrical problem in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Sunday, 8:33-8:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday, 8:35-8:52 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 9:27-10:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Koehn.
Sunday, 10:41-10:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Brunswick Lane.
Sunday, 11:05-11:35 p.m. — Audible alarm in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 4:53-5:39 a.m. — Audible alarm in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
