Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 10:39-10:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North California.
Sunday, 11:34-11:43 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at Jackson and Chester.
Sunday, 1:20-1:40 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Oakhill Drive.
Sunday, 1:43-1:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 4:29-4:33 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Sunday, 4:34-4:52 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Kentucky.
Sunday, 5:51-6:44 p.m. — Transformer shortened in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 6:08-6:15 p.m. — Smoke in the area at Fairchild and Griffin.
Sunday, 7:58-8:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, 9:02-9:12 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Monday, 2:28-4:25 a.m. — Structure fire in the 600 block of Pixley.
Monday, 3:29-3:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
