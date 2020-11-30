Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 9:25-9:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Chandler.
Sunday, 5:55-5:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of East Main.
Sunday, 6:50-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Lynch.
Sunday, 8:37-8:53 p.m. — Burnt toast in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 9:35-9:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Myers.
Sunday, 10:23-10:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 11:43-11:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 11:52 p.m. to Monday, 12:01 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Robinson and Fairchild.
Sunday, 11:55 p.m. to Monday, 12:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 3:11-3:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Collett.
