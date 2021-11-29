Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 10:19-10:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Sunday, 11:14-11:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Sunday, 11-11:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Sunday, 1:26-1:54 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Sheral Drive.
Sunday, 1:47-2:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 2:15-2:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 5:59-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Sunday, 6:15-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Sunday, 7:16-7:20 p.m. — False alarm in the 700 block of Commercial.
Monday, 1:11-1:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of International Place.
Monday, 2:19-2:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Monday, 3:12-3:28 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Grand Circle.
Monday, 3:55-4:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Monday, 4:22-5:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Monday, 6:11-6:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
