Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 8:47-8:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 9:27-9:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Belton.
Sunday, 11:49 a.m. to 12:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Sunday, 1:05-1:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Sunday, 3:16-3:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 6:20-6:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of James.
Monday, 1:29-1:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Monday, 4:54-5:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Monday, 6:14-6:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
