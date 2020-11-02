Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 10:28-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley.
Friday, 1:03-1:24 p.m. — Medical call at County Market in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 2:38-2:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 2:28-2:46 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood Place.
Friday, 4-4:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Denvale Drive.
Friday, 5:12-5:26 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of Tennessee.
Friday, 5:13-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Texas Place.
Friday, 5:47-6:05 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at North Vermilion and Boiling Springs.
Friday, 8:46-9:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Griggs.
Friday, 10:07-10:54 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 800 block of East Harrison.
Friday, 11:46 p.m. to Saturday, 12:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 2:24-3:01 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Saturday, 2:47-3:04 a.m. — False call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 12:24-12:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Wayne.
Saturday, 1:45-2:13 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Jackson and Davis.
Saturday, 2:33-2:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of East Fairchild.
Saturday, 2:37-2:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial.
Saturday, 2:49-2:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Saturday, 3:48-4 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1600 block of Oak.
Saturday, 6:49-6:59 p.m. — False alarm in the 900 block of West Voorhees.
Saturday, 6:58-7:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Southmoor.
Saturday, 8:36-9:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Seminary and Collett.
Saturday, 11:13-11:24 p.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 300 block of Bradley.
Sunday, 1:20-1:44 a.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Grant.
Sunday, 3:47-4:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of National.
Sunday, 5:28-5:37 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Sunday, 1:14-1:17 p.m. — Medical call at Walnut and Woodbury.
Sunday, 2:19-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Monterey.
Sunday, 3:06-3:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Golf Terrace.
Sunday, 4:01-4:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Sunday, 7:04-9:49 p.m. — Structure fire in the 300 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 7:33-8 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Monday, 12:15-12:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
