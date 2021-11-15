Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:54-10:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Saturday, 10:23-10:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Saturday, 11:26 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Gas leak in the 2500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 3:43-4:38 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 4:40-4:44 p.m. — Canceled enroute in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 5:20-5:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Saturday, 6:06-6:23 p.m. — Elevator rescue in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 12:17-12:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Sunday, 6:19-6:35 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 10:43-10:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 10:39-10:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 12:10-12:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Sunday, 12:21-12:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Sunday, 1:29-1:37 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South.
Sunday, 3:57-4:03 p.m. — Possible overdose in the 200 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 5:16-5:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Skyline.
Sunday, 7:01-7:05 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky.
Monday, 3:17-3:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Michigan.
Monday, 3:27-3:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Independence.
Monday, 4:48-5:12 a.m. — Possible overdose in the 500 block of North Bowman.
