Firefighters respond to the following calls:

Saturday, 10:26-10:39 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of South Virginia.

Saturday, 2:08-2:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.

Saturday, 9:09-9:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of South Jefferson.

Saturday, 10:09-10:25 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.

Saturday, 11:12-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.

Sunday, 12:20-12:36 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Park.

Sunday, 3:07-3:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.

Sunday, 3:16-3:19 a.m. — Stabbing victim in the 400 block of West Columbia.

Sunday, 6:04-6:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Sunday, 12:58-2:07 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at North Collett and Lyford.

Sunday, 3:56-4:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Sunday, 4:35-4:51 p.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

Sunday, 5:20-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.

Sunday, 7:28-7:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Sherman.

Sunday, 7:38-7:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Voorhees.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you