Firefighters respond to the following calls:
Saturday, 10:26-10:39 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of South Virginia.
Saturday, 2:08-2:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Saturday, 9:09-9:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of South Jefferson.
Saturday, 10:09-10:25 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Saturday, 11:12-11:29 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Sunday, 12:20-12:36 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Park.
Sunday, 3:07-3:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 3:16-3:19 a.m. — Stabbing victim in the 400 block of West Columbia.
Sunday, 6:04-6:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 12:58-2:07 a.m. — Unauthorized burning at North Collett and Lyford.
Sunday, 3:56-4:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 4:35-4:51 p.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Sunday, 5:20-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 7:28-7:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 7:38-7:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
