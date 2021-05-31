Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 12:25-12:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Thursday, 1:33-1:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Thursday, 6:52-7:07 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Oregon Avenue.
Thursday, 6:27-7:17 p.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of West Davis.
Thursday, 8:32-8:47 p.m. — Auto accident in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Thursday, 9:24-9:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Ann.
Friday, 1:52-2:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Friday, 2:41-2:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East South.
Saturday, 9:22-9:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin.
Saturday, 9:44-9:50 a.m. — Accidental alarm due to cooking in the unit block of West Conron.
Saturday, 12:40-12:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of McReynolds.
Saturday, 1:22-1:46 p.m. — Smoke detector malfunction in the 1000 block of East Main.
Saturday, 2:13-2:33 p.m. — Accidental alarm due to cooking in the unit block of East Main.
Saturday, 2:34-3:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Ann.
Saturday, 4:14-4:23 p.m. — Accidental alarm due to smoking in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Saturday, 4:41-4:55 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Timberline.
Saturday, 10:38-10:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 11:11-11:20 p.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Sunday, 2:01-2:26 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Sunday, 11-11:08 a.m. — Canceled enroute in the 1900 block of East Main.
Sunday, 12:43-12:54 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Elizabeth.
Sunday, 2:40-2:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
Sunday, 4:08-4:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Sunday, 5:32-5:53 p.m. — Medical call at Seminary and Griffin.
Sunday, 5:36-6:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East Williams.
Monday, 12:24-12:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Main.
Monday, 3:04-3:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Monday, 5:19-5:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Voorhees.
