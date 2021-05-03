Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 8:46-9 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 9:42-9:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Saturday, 2:24-2:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Logan.
Saturday, 3:20-3:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of Daniel.
Saturday, 4:23-4:51 p.m. — Food on the stove in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Saturday, 4:41-4:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Saturday, 5:53-6:22 p.m. — HVAC unit smoking in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:18-10:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Logan.
Sunday, 5:28-5:50 a.m. — Smoke detector malfunction in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 8:23-8:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Sunday, 11:11-11:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
Sunday, 11:45-11:48 a.m. — Accidental fire alarm in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 11:52 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Love.
Sunday, 2:17-2:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Plum.
Sunday, 6:05-6:26 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 10:22-10:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Sunday, 10:24-11:29 p.m. — Structure fire in the unit block of South Griffin.
Monday, 12:44-1:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of East South.
Monday, 5:06-5:08 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled to the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
