Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Sunday, 8:38-8:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.

Sunday, 12:25-12:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Sherman.

Sunday, 2:24-2:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

Sunday, 3:52-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.

Sunday, 6:06-6:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of West Williams.

Sunday, 8:02-8:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.

Sunday, 11:15-11:30 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard.

Monday, 2:32-2:55 a.m. — Vehicle fire in the 1000 block of Giddings.

Monday, 3:23-3:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

