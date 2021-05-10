Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:08-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan Avenue.
Saturday, 11:33-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Williams.
Saturday, 12:46-2:31 p.m. — Structure fire in the 400 block of Forrest.
Saturday, 4:04-4:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 4:45-5:15 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Saturday, 5:39-5:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 6:26-6:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Saturday, 10:45-11:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Madison.
Sunday, 2:48-2:57 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Sunday, 10:41-10:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday, 11:17-11:31 a.m. — Food on stove in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Sunday, 4:22-4:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Collett.
Monday, 12:03-12:15 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
