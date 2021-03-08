Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:05-7:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Friday, 12-12:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Friday, 12:39-12:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Friday, 11:52-11:54 p.m. — Arcing shorted outlet in the 1800 block of Syrcle.
Friday, 6:04-6:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East Main.
Friday, 6:56-7:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Friday, 8:32-8:45 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector malfunction in the 300 block of Roselawn.
Saturday, 2:44-3:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 2:48-3:42 a.m. — Vehicle accident with entrapment at Griffin and Cleveland.
Saturday, 3:03-3:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Porter.
Saturday, 3:23-4:31 a.m. — Porch on fire in the 700 block of Commercial.
Saturday, 3:48-3:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Hazel.
Saturday, 5:40-5:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 7:33-7:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Saturday, 11:52 a.m. -12:30 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 1200 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 5:51-6:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Golf Terrace.
Saturday, 6:16-6:28 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fletcher Place.
Saturday, 7:21-7:38 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 7:34-7:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Saturday, 10:23-10:30 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Sunday, 2:28-2:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant.
Sunday, 6:42-6:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 7:11-7:13 a.m. — False alarm in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 7:23-7:37 a.m. — Service call in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Sunday, 8:13-8:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.
Sunday, 8:49-9:06 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Poland.
Sunday, 9:12-9:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Martin.
Sunday, 9:34-10:02 a.m. — Traffic accident at Vermilion and Winter.
Sunday, 1:58-2:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Sunday, 2:14-2:22 p.m. — Medical call in Ellsworth Park.
Sunday, 2:16-2:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball.
Sunday, 7:12-7:22 p.m. — Good intent call in the 1500 block of Eastview.
