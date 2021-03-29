Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:44-7:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
Friday, 11:48-11:56 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 12:21-12:33 p.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of Smith Avenue.
Friday, 12:46-12:56 p.m. — False alarm in the 100 block of Thornhill Drive.
Friday, 1:13-1:22 p.m. — False alarm in the 1300 block of East English.
Friday, 1:25-1:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue.
Friday, 1:26-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 2:54-3:03 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 500 block of west Madison.
Friday, 8:45-8:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 9:16-9:26 p.m. — Wellness Check in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Friday, 10:44-10:50 p.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 1:36-3:12 a.m. — Garage fire in the 500 block of Grant.
Saturday, 3:14-3:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 8:17-8:25 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 9:55-10:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Montery Court.
Saturday, 3:25-3:41 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 600 block of Griggs.
Saturday, 2:57-3:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 6:19-6:24 p.m. — Unauthorized burning at North Vermilion and Voorhees.
Saturday, 7:04-7:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Ellsworth Avenue.
Saturday, 7:37-7:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 11:22-11:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 2400 block of North Jackson.
Sunday, 2:22-2:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Sunday, 2:44-2:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Moore.
Sunday, 2:10-2:56 a.m. — Vehicle fire in the 600 block of Plum.
Sunday, 7:55-8 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Franklin.
Sunday, 8:54-9:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Sunday, 10:32-10:49 a.m. — Lift assist in the 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Sunday, 6:30-6:48 p.m. — Carbon monoxide call in the unit block of South Shorewood Drive.
Sunday, 8:51-9:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Franklin.
Monday, 12:35-12:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 2:45-3:15 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Blue Star Highway.
Monday, 5:17-5:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
