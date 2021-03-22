Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 7:11-7:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista Drive.
Sunday, 11:34-11:50 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1400 block of Gilbert.
Sunday, 2:02-2:20 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Sunday, 4:59-5:12 p.m. — Technical rescue in the 900 block of West English.
Sunday, 6:32-6:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Plum.
Sunday, 8:19-8:34 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1100 block of Saratoga Drive.
Monday, 3:32-3:48 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Bowman Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.