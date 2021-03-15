Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9-9:07 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South.
Friday, 12:22-12:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Friday, 3:54-3:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Oak.
Friday, 4:23-4:28 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at West Woodbury and Oak.
Friday, 5:35-5:39 p.m. — Unauthorized burning investigation in the 1300 block of Oak.
Friday, 5:46-5:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 6:23-6:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 7:45-7:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 9:10-9:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Hazel.
Friday, 10:22-10:36 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Alexander.
Friday, 11:39-11:43 p.m. — False alarm in the 100 block of Forrest.
Saturday, 1:08-1:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith.
Saturday, 1:19-1:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 2700 block of Townway.
Saturday, 2:53-3:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 3-3:12 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tennessee Avenue.
Saturday, 6:41-6:53 a.m. — Food on stove in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Saturday, 6:44-6:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East English.
Sunday, 7:21-7:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 9:13-9:25 a.m. — Smoke detector battery in the 800 block of East Seminary.
Sunday, 11:56 a.m. to 12:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Oakwood.
Sunday, 12:16-12:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Sunday, 7:44-8:03 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 900 block of Maple.
Sunday, 9:58-10:37 p.m. — Overheated air handler motor in the 3200 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 12:38-1:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Giddings.
Monday, 1:09-1:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
