Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:11-8:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Wilkin.
Friday, 10:08-10:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Friday, 10:38-10:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 1:36-1:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Jackson.
Friday, 2:51-3:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Friday, 8:20-9:34 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Friday, 8:56-9:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
Saturday, 7:25-7:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Saturday, 10:33-10:44 a.m. — Smoke in the area at Griffin and Mabin.
Saturday, 9:38-11:01 a.m. — Water problem in the 100 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 11:05-11:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Martin.
Saturday, 11:39-11:49 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bismark.
Saturday, 11:38-11:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Saturday, 5:39-6:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.
Saturday, 11:01-11:15 p.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 12:24-12:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Chandler.
Sunday, 4:11-4:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of East.
Sunday, 10:36-10:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Sunday, 2:41-2:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball.
Sunday, 3:37-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 2:44-3:05 p.m — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Monday, Midnight to 12:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Robinson.
Monday, 12:47-1:30 a.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of North Logan Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.