Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 11:26-11:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Grant.
Friday, 2:16-2:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 4:44-4:55 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of South State.
Friday, 5:18-5:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of May.
Friday, 5:45-5:50 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Friday, 6:12-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Friday, 6:44-6:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, 3:57-4:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
Saturday, 6:49-7:08 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Delaware.
Saturday, 11:55 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 12:04-12:14 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club.
Saturday, 3:38-3:49 p.m. — Overdose in the 500 block of South Bowman.
Saturday, 5:44-6:31 p.m. — Traffic accident at Elmwood and Cleveland.
Saturday, 7:45-8:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Sunday, 1:30-1:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 3:54-4:25 a.m. — Gunshot victim in the 600 block of Beard.
Sunday, 4:33-4:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Williams.
Sunday, 4:47-5:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Sunday, 5:02-5:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Sunday, 3:31-3:52 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Sunday, 4:43-4:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 8:36-8:48 p.m. — Authorized burning in the 500 block of Bryan.
Sunday, 9:29-9:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Monday, 1:37-1:57 p.m. — Faulty carbon dioxide detector in the 1200 block of Harmon.
