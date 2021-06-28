Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 6:50-6:58 a.m. — Investigation of unknown burning — nothing found — in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 8:16-8:20 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Saturday, 9:47-10:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of McKinley.
Saturday, 12:03-12:31 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1000 block of Baldwin.
Saturday, 5:25-5:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 7:59-8:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Saturday, 9:51-10:41 p.m. — Tree limb on power line in the unit block of Minnesota.
Sunday, 12:03-12:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Sunday, 12:37-12:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Elizabeth.
Sunday, 5:22-5:37 a.m. — Overheated motor in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Sunday, 9:21-9:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview.
Sunday, 10:19-10:29 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 9:50-10:32 a.m. — Gas leak in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 12:28-12:42 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 300 block of North Cedarwood.
Sunday, 1:27-1:32 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 700 block of North Bowman.
Sunday, 1:22-1:89 p.m. — Investigation of legal burning in the 300 block of North Cedarwood.
Sunday, 2:14-2:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 3:02-3:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest.
Sunday, 4:21-4:52 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Sunday, 4:50-5:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 9:25-9:52 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.