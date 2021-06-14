Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 8:58-9:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin.
Saturday, 12:36-12:42 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Camelot.
Saturday, 4:55-5:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
Saturday, 5:17-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.
Saturday, 6:08-6:21 p.m. — Smoke in the area of Peach and Holland.
Saturday, 6:31-6:51 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Saturday, 6:11-6:35 p.m. — Single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Grace.
Sunday, 10:35-10:45 a.m. — Medical call at Clyman and Fowler.
Sunday, 10:40-10:58 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 10:45-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Minnesota Avenue.
Sunday, 12:06-12:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 1:52-2:01 p.m. — Alarm system malfunction in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 3:32-3:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Bensyl Avenue.
Sunday, 4:55-5:15 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Sheral Drive.
Sunday, 6:09-6:33 p.m. — Assist another agency in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 6:56-7:08 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 8:32-8:51 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Sunday, 8:36-9:36 p.m. — Boat/trailer fire near house in the 1000 block of East Seminary.
Sunday, 10:56-11:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant.
