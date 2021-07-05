Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 9:52-10:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:18-10:44 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Saturday, 10:26-10:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Wayne.
Saturday, 12:23-12:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Saturday, 2:24-2:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harvey.
Saturday, 3:04-3:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 5:08-5:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Grant.
Saturday, 9:05-9:16 p.m. — Smoke scare in the 600 block of East Main.
Saturday, 9:36-9:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:26-10:39 p.m. — Trash can on fire in the 1300 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 12:48-1:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Sunday, 2:04-2:47 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of College.
Sunday, 3:24-3:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Sunday, 4:19-8:18 a.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Sunday, 6:58-7:11 a.m. — Vehicle fire in the 2100 block of East Main.
Sunday, 10:50-11:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Griggs.
Sunday, 12:17-12:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Edison.
Sunday, 1:26-1:42 p.m. — Odor investigation in the 1400 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 3:46-3:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 5:14-5:20 p.m. — Medical call at North Vermilion and Harrison.
Sunday, 7:51-8:24 p.m. — Smoke detector investigation in the 200 block of Edwards.
Sunday, 8-8:15 p.m. — Smoke odor investigation in the 500 block of Pixley.
Monday, 12:08-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Sheral Drive.
Monday, 2:04-3:21 a.m. — Carbon monoxide/gas leak in the 1200 block of Griggs.
