Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:16-9:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Friday, 10:36-10:54 a.m.— Vehicle accident at Ambassador Drive and North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 1:02-1:17 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of East Harrison Street.
Friday, 1:34-1:47 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 6:21-6:41 p.m. — Natural gas investigation in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Friday, 7:08-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Friday, 8:45-8:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 9:20-9:35 p.m. — Transformer investigation at North Franklin and Woodbury Street.
Saturday, 2:41-2:50 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Saturday, 10:12-10:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Saturday, 10:47-10:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Saturday, 12:58-1:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite.
Saturday, 2:38-2:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Saturday, 4:49-4:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Grant.
Saturday, 9:31-9:38 p.m. — Investigation at Penn and Fera.
Sunday, 1:17-1:23 a.m. — Medical call at Tennessee and Main.
Sunday, 1:11-1:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Fletcher.
Sunday, 8:11-8:24 a.m. — Gas leak at 930 Redden Ct
Sunday, 12:22-12:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Madison Street.
Sunday, 1:55-2:32 p.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activated in the first block of Bismark Street.
Sunday, 4:57-5:06 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of East Harrison Street.
Sunday, 7:44-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Sunday, 8:29-8:48 p.m. — Auto accident at West Williams and Parras Street.
Sunday, 10:33-10:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 10:45-10:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Sunday, 10:56-11:12 p.m. — Detector malfunction at Hampton Inn, 370 Eastgate Dr.
Monday, 12:27-12:51 a.m. — Medical call in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
