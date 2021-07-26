Firefighters reported to police included:
Saturday, 11:52 a.m. to 12:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Giddings.
Saturday, 5:59-6:11 p.m. — Dumpster fire at East English and North Vermilion.
Saturday, 9:26-9:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Harvey.
Saturday, 9:57-10:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 10:25-10:42 p.m. — Power pole fire at Commercial and Florida.
Saturday, 10:29-10:40 p.m. — Vehicle accident and Seminary and short.
Saturday, 11:42-11:52 p.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Skyline.
Sunday, 12:17-12:53 a.m. — False alarm in the 200 block of Fairchild.
Sunday, 2:50-3:26 a.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Sunday, 3:17-3:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood.
Sunday, 8:07-8:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Sunday, 9:07-9:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Robinson.
Sunday, 10:40-10:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 10:45-11:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Sunday, 12:55-1:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 4:24-4:33 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Alexander.
Sunday, 5:29-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 8:16-8:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 11:20-11:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Monday, 12:38-12:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
