Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:15-7:22 a.m. — False alarm in the 500 block of East Main.
Friday, 1:13-1:33 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Friday, 1:55-2:12 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 700 block of Robinson.
Friday, 1:50-2:22 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1100 block of East Fairchild.
Friday, 3:07-3:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Williams.
Friday, 6:50-6:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Friday, 7:08-7:39 p.m. — Natural gas investigation in the 400 block of Bensyl.
Friday, 11:14-11:37 p.m. — Smoke investigation in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 3:36-4:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Fairchild.
Saturday, 10:14-10:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Saturday, 12:38-12:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Saturday, 1:30-2:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 5:35-5:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 2:18-2:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon.
Sunday, 5:54-6:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Madison.
Sunday, 9:57-10:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
Sunday, 10:12-10:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.
Sunday, 12:54-12:57 p.m. — False alarm in the unit block of Highland Shore Drive.
Sunday, 2:29-3 p.m. — Gas leak at East West Newell and North 1750 East.
Sunday, 4:01-4:14 p.m. — Carbon detector malfunction in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Sunday, 9:17-9:38 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of North Walnut.
Sunday, 9:42-10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 9:53-10:02 p.m. — False alarm at Cleveland Avenue and South Griffin.
Sunday, 10:05-10:08 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 100 block of South Griffin.
