Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 10:01-10:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.
Friday, 10:13-10:22 a.m. — Wires down in the road at West 4th and Forrest.
Friday, 11:21-11:34 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Friday, 12:14-12:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Friday, 1:52-2:04 p.m. — Vehicle accident at East English and Fowler.
Friday, 7:30-7:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Friday, 7:39-7:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Friday, 11:11-11:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington.
Saturday, 12:02-12:15 a.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 8:53-9:04 a.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Saturday, 9:37-9:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Colfax Drive.
Saturday, 10:01-10:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 11:41-11:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Saturday, 11:56 a.m. to Noon — Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant.
Saturday, 3:24-3:46 p.m. — False alarm in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue.
Saturday, 6:17-6:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Saturday, 7:19-7:43 p.m. — Smoke removal in the unit block of South.
Sunday, 2:06-2:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Sunday, 2:01-2:38 a.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of East Voorhees.
Sunday, 5:16-5:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 7:31-7:43 a.m. —Medical call in the 2800 block of Townway.
Sunday, 9:21-9:35 a.m. Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone.
Sunday, 11:22-11:35 a.m. — Overdose at Bryan and Buchanan.
Sunday, 11:55-11:58 a.m. — Power lines down in the 300 block of College.
Sunday, 12:04-12:13 p.m. —Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 12:44-12:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Sunday, 2:55-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Dearborn.
Sunday, 4:59-5:18 p.m. — Investigation of natural gas smell in the 400 block of Dawn.
Sunday, 5:05-5:19 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the unit block of Alexander.
Sunday, 8:37-8:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence.
Sunday, 11:16-11:44 p.m. — Medical call in e the 100 block of East Seminary.
Monday, 6:14-6:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of West Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.