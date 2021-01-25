Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:13-9:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Friday, 9:40-9:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Friday, 10:25-10:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 12:10-12:19 a.m. — Auto accident at Route 136 and Lynch.
Friday, 1:11-1:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Friday, 2:54-3:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Walnut.
Friday, 3:56-4:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Friday, 4:26-4:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Plum.
Friday, 4:36-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block East Main.
Friday, 6:13-6:30 p.m. — Gas leak in the 800 block of East Main.
Friday, 7:03-7:15 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
Friday, 7:15-7:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 8:01-8:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Friday, 10:57-11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.
Friday, 10:51-11:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Denmark.
Saturday, 3:20-3:28 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Saturday, 5:32-5:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main.
Saturday, 7:09-7:22 a.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Saturday, 7:23-7:38 a.m. — Vehicle accident and East Voorhees and North Jackson.
Saturday, 11:39-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Fairchild.
Saturday, 12:07-12:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 12:39-1:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Crawford.
Saturday, 2:51-2:58 p.m. — False alarm in the 1900 block of East Main.
Saturday, 2:40-3 p.m. — Overheated motor in the unit block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 3:10-3:19 p.m. — Burnt food in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Saturday, 2:37-3:20 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 500 block of Meade.
Saturday, 3:53-4:05 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Harmon.
Sunday, 6:35-6:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Holiday.
Sunday, 11:24-11:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 1:56-2:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cedar.
Sunday, 4:29-4:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Lake.
Sunday, 6:11-6:52 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 6:15-6:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Buchanan.
Sunday, 8:22-8:33 p.m. — Overdose in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.