Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Thursday, 7:17-7:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.

Thursday, 1:32-1:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial.

Thursday, 2:15-2:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.

Thursday, 2:23-2:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Clarence.

Thursday, 2:20-2:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Bowman.

Thursday, 10:11-10:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Barh.

Friday, 4:12-5:58 a.m. — Structure fire in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.

Saturday, 7:37-7:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of Townway.

Saturday, 9:15-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main.

Saturday, 9:21-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.

Saturday, 10:45-10:58 a.m. — Smoke odor in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Saturday, 6:39-7:07 p.m. — Carbon dioxide malfunction in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Saturday, 7:16-7:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Colfax Drive.

Saturday, 7:48-7:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.

Saturday, 7:20-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

Saturday, 8:16-8:26 p.m. — Electrical outlet sparking in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.

Saturday, 8:31-8:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Franklin.

Saturday, 9:15-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.

Saturday, 11:03-11:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant.

Sunday, 12:53-1:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.

Sunday, 2:20-2:24 a.m. — Medical call at Jackson and Winter.

Sunday, 4:32-4:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Sunday, 5:50-6 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Chandler.

