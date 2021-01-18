Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 7:17-7:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 1:32-1:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial.
Thursday, 2:15-2:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Thursday, 2:23-2:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Thursday, 2:20-2:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Bowman.
Thursday, 10:11-10:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Barh.
Friday, 4:12-5:58 a.m. — Structure fire in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Saturday, 7:37-7:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 2800 block of Townway.
Saturday, 9:15-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main.
Saturday, 9:21-9:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Saturday, 10:45-10:58 a.m. — Smoke odor in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, 6:39-7:07 p.m. — Carbon dioxide malfunction in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Saturday, 7:16-7:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Colfax Drive.
Saturday, 7:48-7:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 7:20-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.
Saturday, 8:16-8:26 p.m. — Electrical outlet sparking in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Saturday, 8:31-8:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Franklin.
Saturday, 9:15-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Saturday, 11:03-11:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant.
Sunday, 12:53-1:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 2:20-2:24 a.m. — Medical call at Jackson and Winter.
Sunday, 4:32-4:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday, 5:50-6 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Chandler.
