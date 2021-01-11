Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 1:12-1:24 p.m. — False alarm in the 500 block of Meade.
Friday, 1:45-2:05 p.m. — Vehicle accident at North Griffin and East Williams.
Friday, 2:06-2:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday, 4:10-4:20 p.m. — Power lines down in the 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
Friday, 5:28-5:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Friday, 5:27-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of East English.
Saturday, 8:03-8:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Martin.
Saturday, 8:28-8:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.
Saturday, 10:15-10:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Union.
Saturday, 10:22-10:43 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bismark.
Saturday, 11:37-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 11:49 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 12:13-12:21 p.m. — Overdose in the 300 block of Seminary.
Saturday, 4:03-4:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 6:11-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Saturday, 6:05-6:26 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Chandler.
Saturday, 7:07-7:18 p.m. — Power pole on fire in the unit block of South.
Saturday, 7:03-8:25 p.m. — Traffic accident at Griffin and Texas.
Saturday, 7:08-7:36 p.m. — Overdose at Bowman and Williams.
Saturday, 10:34 p.m. to midnight — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Sunday, 6:55-7:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Sunday, 7:30-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Sunday, 9:25-9:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Sunday, 12:08-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue.
Sunday, 6:33-7:03 p.m. — Food on stove in the unit block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 9:17-9:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
Sunday, 9:39-9:52 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.
Monday, 5:49-6:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue.
