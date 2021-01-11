Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Friday, 1:12-1:24 p.m. — False alarm in the 500 block of Meade.

Friday, 1:45-2:05 p.m. — Vehicle accident at North Griffin and East Williams.

Friday, 2:06-2:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Friday, 4:10-4:20 p.m. — Power lines down in the 900 block of East Winter Avenue.

Friday, 5:28-5:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

Friday, 5:27-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of East English.

Saturday, 8:03-8:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Martin.

Saturday, 8:28-8:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.

Saturday, 10:15-10:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Union.

Saturday, 10:22-10:43 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bismark.

Saturday, 11:37-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon.

Saturday, 11:49 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.

Saturday, 12:13-12:21 p.m. — Overdose in the 300 block of Seminary.

Saturday, 4:03-4:26 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Saturday, 6:11-6:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams.

Saturday, 6:05-6:26 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 900 block of Chandler.

Saturday, 7:07-7:18 p.m. — Power pole on fire in the unit block of South.

Saturday, 7:03-8:25 p.m. — Traffic accident at Griffin and Texas.

Saturday, 7:08-7:36 p.m. — Overdose at Bowman and Williams.

Saturday, 10:34 p.m. to midnight — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.

Sunday, 6:55-7:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky.

Sunday, 7:30-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Sunday, 9:25-9:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Sunday, 12:08-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue.

Sunday, 6:33-7:03 p.m. — Food on stove in the unit block of East Harrison.

Sunday, 9:17-9:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.

Sunday, 9:39-9:52 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison.

Monday, 5:49-6:08 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Ferndale Avenue.

