Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 2:02-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Friday, 10:18-10:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
Saturday, 3:55-4:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Saturday, 4:08-4:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 4:27-4:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Illinois.
Saturday, 7:38-7:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Bowman.
Saturday, 10:21-10:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of West Williams.
Saturday, 12:26-12:40 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of National.
Saturday, 3:30-3:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Oak.
Saturday, 5:20-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Saturday, 7:34-7:51 p.m. — Natural gas investigation in the 700 block of Florida.
Saturday, 7:51-8:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:09-10:25 p.m. — Alarm activation and smoking in a room in the 300 block of Eastgate.
Sunday, 8:15-8:35 a.m. — Alarm activation in the 1000 block of East Fairchild.
Sunday, 9:33-9:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Sunday, 7:16-7:35 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 7:53-8:35 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Fairweight.
Sunday, 8:29-8:52 p.m. — Alarm activation in the 200 block of East Harrison.
Sunday, 8:48-10:58 p.m. — Broken water pipes in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 2:03-2:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Oak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.