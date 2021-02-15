Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:51-8:04 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of James Place.
Friday, 8:14-8:36 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Friday, 10:13-10:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter.
Friday, 10:41-10:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Oak.
Friday, 12:45-1:25 p.m. — Natural gas call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Friday, 6:28-6:40 p.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Saturday, 12:58-1:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East English.
Saturday, 9:38-9:39 a.m. — Dispatched and canceled in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:19 p.m. — Smoke detector detail in the 1100 block of Sherman Street.
Saturday, 1:22-1:50 p.m. — False alarm in the 100 block of Lynch Road.
Saturday, 3:24-3:30 p.m. — Food on stove in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
Saturday, 9:17-9:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 9:42-9:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Franklin.
Sunday, 2:37-2:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Sunday, 4:58-5:22 a.m. — Investigate carbon dioxide detector in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Sunday, 6:51-6:58 a.m. — Good intent call in the 300 block of Grant.
Sunday, 10:54-11:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Franklin.
Sunday, 11:58 a.m. to 12:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Sunday, 2:30-2:44 p.m. — Traffic accident at Jackson and Williams.
Sunday, 7-7:28 p.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1200 block of Griggs.
Sunday, 8:33-8:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis.
