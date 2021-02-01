Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:15-9:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 12:05-12:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Friday, 6:03-6:19 p.m. — Food on stove in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Friday, 6:37-6:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Friday, 8:39-8:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Sheridan Street.
Saturday, 2:27-2:42 a.m. — False alarm in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 6:34-6:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 7:28-7:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Saturday, 7:39-10:12 p.m. — Structure fire in the 400 block of Chandler.
Sunday, 2:23-2:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Fairlawn.
Sunday, 11:47 a.m. to 12:01 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Street.
Sunday, 2:21-2:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Tuttle Street.
Sunday, 2:41-2:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 3:22-3:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 4:50-5:04 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
Sunday, 5:09-5:12 p.m. — Dispatched to accident and then canceled at Denmark Road and West Winter Avenue.
Sunday, 4:57-5:28 p.m. — Technical rescue at the 216 exit of I-74.
Monday, 5:59-6:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
