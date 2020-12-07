Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:39-7:59 a.m. — Smell of smoke in residence in the 800 block of Texas Place.
Friday, 8:17-8:29 a.m. — Carbon dioxide detector activation in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Friday, 10:33-10:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Holiday.
Friday, 11:50 a.m. to 12:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Chester.
Friday, 12:57-1:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Wakely.
Friday, 2:38-2:42 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 600 block of South Gilbert.
Friday, 4:53-5:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Friday, 5:41-5:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Friday, 6:31-6:52 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 2600 block of Cannon.
Friday, 7:39-8:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Street.
Saturday, 1:35-1:46 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Beard.
Saturday, 1:37-1:51 p.m. — Private alarm in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Saturday, 9:01-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus.
Saturday, 11:35-11:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive.
Saturday, 11:55 a.m. to 12:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Saturday, 12:10-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood Place.
Saturday, 3:55-4:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Harmon.
Saturday, 9:45-9:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Saturday, 10:31-10:42 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 700 block of Sherman.
Sunday, 10:17-10:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Sunday, 10:26-10:33 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Tennessee.
Sunday, 11:29 a.m. to 12:49 p.m. — Ruptured pipe at the VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main.
Sunday, 1:31-1:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Logan.
Sunday, 4:01-4:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Sunday, 8:41-8:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Monday, 1:45-2:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Cobblestone Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.